Advertisement

COVID cases are declining, but doctors urge people to still be vigilant

Case counts continue to drop significantly and the positivity rate has plunged over 16% in the past three weeks.
By Jeremy Tombs
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 10:44 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - COVID cases are declining in Kentucky, but doctors said we aren’t quite out of the woods yet.

Case counts continue to drop significantly and the positivity rate has plunged over 16% in the past three weeks. Several school districts in our area have moved to make masking optional by the end of the month, with Bourbon and Clark Counties’ districts both making announcements on Friday.

We spoke with Dr. Jeff Foxx who said the loosening of COVID protocols may be happening too quickly.

Dr. Foxx acknowledged that there has been marked improvement both across the country and here in the commonwealth when it comes to the virus.

Even still, Kentucky saw its sixth-highest week of cases just last week.

“I’m a little concerned that right now, today, would be too soon to ditch the masks totally,” Dr. Foxx said.

Beshear reports over 4K new COVID cases, positivity rate below 15%

Dr. Foxx said as the situation improves, Kentuckians shouldn’t stop doing the very things which caused that progress. It’s why he doesn’t think House Bill 51, which would strip the ability of school districts to require masking, is a good idea.

“Whatever you do in medicine, you weigh the risk-benefit, and I think the benefits for masks far outweigh the risks. I think taking that option away or politicizing that option is not a very good thing,” Dr. Foxx said.

Dr. Foxx said he knows the masks aren’t without problems and hopes that we can get rid of them soon. He added that there will come a point when this virus becomes something we can live with, but said we aren’t quite there yet.

“Just look out for your neighbor. Wear a mask around them if they’re compromised,” Dr. Foxx said. “We’re going to get back to normal but let’s not give up right now.”

Senator Donald Douglas introduced a resolution to end the pandemic state of emergency early. Dr. Foxx said he couldn’t speak directly to the subject, but reiterated that we need to stay the course for now.

If the resolution is adopted, he said he hopes COVID numbers have continued their downward trend come March 7.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thomas Wall
Kentucky pastor accused of sexually abusing children
Lexington police are investigating after a body was found at an apartment complex.
Human remains found wrapped in plastic near dumpster in Lexington, coroner says
The coroner’s office says they were called to a home on Dry Branch Road, south of Somerset,...
Teen killed in Pulaski County fire
Democratic lawmakers unveiled new legislation Thursday morning to legalize marijuana in Kentucky.
Lawmakers filing bills to legalize marijuana in Kentucky
Are you having high water issues in your area due to the heavy rain? Show us your photos/videos...
Reports of high water in the area; show us your photos/videos of flooding

Latest News

Through education and outreach, Lexington group Colors of Promise is working to change the...
Lexington organization Colors of Promise spreading breast cancer awareness
Two Montgomery County women are spearheading an initiative to make sure everyone in and around...
Mt. Sterling community to honor Nancy Green, Ky. native who inspired ‘Aunt Jemima’
Another woman comes forward with allegations against fmr. Georgetown College president
WATCH | Another woman comes forward with allegations against fmr. Georgetown College president
County by County (2/18/2022)
County by County (2/18/2022)