COVID cases are declining, but doctors urge people to still be vigilant

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - COVID cases are declining in Kentucky, but doctors said we aren’t quite out of the woods yet.

Case counts continue to drop significantly and the positivity rate has plunged over 16% in the past three weeks. Several school districts in our area have moved to make masking optional by the end of the month, with Bourbon and Clark Counties’ districts both making announcements on Friday.

We spoke with Dr. Jeff Foxx who said the loosening of COVID protocols may be happening too quickly.

Dr. Foxx acknowledged that there has been marked improvement both across the country and here in the commonwealth when it comes to the virus.

Even still, Kentucky saw its sixth-highest week of cases just last week.

“I’m a little concerned that right now, today, would be too soon to ditch the masks totally,” Dr. Foxx said.

Dr. Foxx said as the situation improves, Kentuckians shouldn’t stop doing the very things which caused that progress. It’s why he doesn’t think House Bill 51, which would strip the ability of school districts to require masking, is a good idea.

“Whatever you do in medicine, you weigh the risk-benefit, and I think the benefits for masks far outweigh the risks. I think taking that option away or politicizing that option is not a very good thing,” Dr. Foxx said.

Dr. Foxx said he knows the masks aren’t without problems and hopes that we can get rid of them soon. He added that there will come a point when this virus becomes something we can live with, but said we aren’t quite there yet.

“Just look out for your neighbor. Wear a mask around them if they’re compromised,” Dr. Foxx said. “We’re going to get back to normal but let’s not give up right now.”

Senator Donald Douglas introduced a resolution to end the pandemic state of emergency early. Dr. Foxx said he couldn’t speak directly to the subject, but reiterated that we need to stay the course for now.

If the resolution is adopted, he said he hopes COVID numbers have continued their downward trend come March 7.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.