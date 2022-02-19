Luna Library celebrates ribbon cutting during Black History Month

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Public Libraries and Believing in Forever were proud to announce a formal opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony of the Luna Library at the Northside Branch.

The library’s goal is to showcase African-American history or black character focus books to kids In Lexington. What once was an idea is now a reality.

The idea was spearheaded by Devine Karama and his daughter Kamaria Spaulding. Years ago, Kamaria dreamed of a collection of books with black characters, stories, and authors in a public space so that kids of all ages could see themselves represented.

“Obviously, Kamaria passed away not even two years ago, and so though today is celebratory and we are happy, and her legacy is preserved, it still kind of brings those emotions to the surface,” said Devine Karama, Lexington Activist and father.

Karama and Spaulding presented the idea to multiple locations and faced rejection, but with the help of the Lexington Public Libraries, the library’s goal could be achieved.

“The Luna library is K-12 and really Pre K-12. We have the hard page baby books all the way to adult books cause we want to cover the whole gambit,” said Karama.

In honor of Kamaria, the hope was to share this with the public during Black History Month, and the goal is to keep expanding in the community from here. Karama even hopes he can write a book that will end up in his daughter’s library one day.

“If we could see this all over the city and maybe in the state and maybe even bigger than that, I think that would be great,” said Karama.

Kamaria’s family misses her dearly but knows she’d be proud of the Luna Library today.

“She’d probably say, ‘YASSS this is incredible! This is amazing,’ She would love it, and I’m pretty sure she’d cry a little bit, but then she’d stop,” said Jaidah “Ollice” Spaulding, Kamaria’s sister.

The Luna Library is now open for all to visit at the Northside Lexington Branch.

