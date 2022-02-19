Advertisement

Married couple arrested for planning to rob Goodwill store in West Virginia, police say

The man was allegedly overheard inside talking about robbing the store.
The man was allegedly overheard inside talking about robbing the store.
By Andrew Colegrove and Andrew McMunn
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 3:17 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ/Gray News) – A married couple was arrested after police say the husband was overheard talking about plans to rob a Goodwill store in West Virginia.

Andy “AJ” Maynard and Samantha Maynard were arrested at the Lavalette, West Virginia, store around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to WSAZ.

Minutes after an employee reported overhearing the potential threat, members of the Wayne County Sheriff Drug Enforcement Unit arrived.

Thompson said Andy Maynard was a fugitive from Kentucky and his wife was wanted on drug charges in Wayne County, West Virginia. Both are convicted felons, according to Wayne County Sheriff Rick Thompson.

Deputies said they saw a handgun in the driver seat of the couple’s vehicle, a sawed-off shotgun in the back seat and a revolver on the console by the passenger seat.

The sheriff says a third person fled from the suspects’ vehicle while deputies were inside the Goodwill store.

Thompson said West Virginia State Police troopers assisted deputies and will execute a search warrant on the vehicle. More charges are pending.

Mike Bayless works across the street.

“When it’s this close to you, a stone’s throw away across the street, it’s unnerving,” Bayless said. “I definitely don’t want anybody at Goodwill to be getting harmed.”

Copyright 2022 WSAZ via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thomas Wall
Kentucky pastor accused of sexually abusing children
Lexington police are investigating after a body was found at an apartment complex.
Human remains found wrapped in plastic near dumpster in Lexington, coroner says
Police car
UPDATE: Man arrested after search in Breathitt County
The Herald-Leader reports a federal grand jury indicted Jason Cates on conspiracy and...
Man accused of stealing $10,000 worth of sports cards from Lexington store
The Kentucky State Capitol building in Frankfort (Source: Dale Mader/WAVE 3 News)
Lawmaker introduces bill to end Kentucky’s near two-year state of emergency for COVID-19

Latest News

Multiple heavy rain events are expected over the next several days likely leading to high water...
Adam Burniston’s Forecast | The calm before more heavy rain chances
FILE - Afghan refugees walk through an Afghan refugee camp at Joint Base McGuire Dix Lakehurst,...
Last Afghan refugees leave NJ base after chaotic evacuation
Kentucky is a No. 2 seed and No. 6 overall in the early NCAA Tournament bracket reveal.
UK currently a 2-seed as early brackets revealed
Jacob Toppin dunks in Kentucky's win on Saturday against Alabama.
Cats show grit, blitz Bama, 90-81