UK currently a 2-seed as early brackets revealed

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Saturday’s early NCAA Tournament Bracket Reveal Show has Kentucky as a No. 2 seed in the East Region. The Wildcats currently are the No. 6 overall seed.

Kansas is the No. 1 seed in the East.

Gonzaga is the overall No. 1 seed, followed by Auburn and Arizona.

Tennessee is a No. 3 seed, giving the SEC three teams in the 16-team reveal.

