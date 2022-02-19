Advertisement

UK currently a 2-seed as early brackets revealed

Wildcats the No. 6 overall seed
Kentucky is a No. 2 seed and No. 6 overall in the early NCAA Tournament bracket reveal.
Kentucky is a No. 2 seed and No. 6 overall in the early NCAA Tournament bracket reveal.
By Steve Moss
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 3:14 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Saturday’s early NCAA Tournament Bracket Reveal Show has Kentucky as a No. 2 seed in the East Region. The Wildcats currently are the No. 6 overall seed.

Kansas is the No. 1 seed in the East.

Gonzaga is the overall No. 1 seed, followed by Auburn and Arizona.

Tennessee is a No. 3 seed, giving the SEC three teams in the 16-team reveal.

