Advertisement

VIDEO: Helicopter crashes into ocean near Miami Beach swimmers

A helicopter has crashed into the ocean waters off Miami Beach. (Source: Miami Beach Police Department)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 5:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — A helicopter has crashed into the ocean waters off Miami Beach, plummeting a few feet away from swimmers in a crowded stretch popular among tourists.

Two passengers were taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition, and no one else appeared to be injured.

The Miami Beach Police Department said it received a call Saturday afternoon about the crash in the area off South Beach.

A video shared by the police captures the helicopter descending over the ocean and crashing into the water as sunbathers crowd the beach and others swim.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thomas Wall
Kentucky pastor accused of sexually abusing children
Lexington police are investigating after a body was found at an apartment complex.
Human remains found wrapped in plastic near dumpster in Lexington, coroner says
The Herald-Leader reports a federal grand jury indicted Jason Cates on conspiracy and...
Man accused of stealing $10,000 worth of sports cards from Lexington store
Police car
UPDATE: Man arrested after search in Breathitt County
The Kentucky State Capitol building in Frankfort (Source: Dale Mader/WAVE 3 News)
Lawmaker introduces bill to end Kentucky’s near two-year state of emergency for COVID-19

Latest News

A Ukrainian soldier stands in the trench on the line of separation from pro-Russian rebels, in...
Ukraine’s Zelenskyy calls on Putin to meet as tensions soar
WATCH | Adam Buriston's FastCast
WATCH | Adam Buriston's FastCast
Ottawa police report more than 70 arrests as they begin to clear protesters off the streets...
Canadian police clear Parliament street to end siege
Police arrested a Florida mother after they say she and her partner battered and burned her son...
Florida mom, partner accused of battering, burning son for stealing
Lexington Public Libraries and Believing in Forever were proud to announce a formal opening and...
WATCH | Luna Library celebrates ribbon cutting during Black History Month