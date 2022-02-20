Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Flooding threats through this week

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - While we have much nicer conditions for the second half of the weekend and into Monday, our focus is on a very active pattern ahead this will that will bring flood threats and the potential for some wintry weather.

Mild conditions will turn cooler for this evening and tonight as temperatures slowly fall through the 50s and into the 40s. Gusty winds will remain throughout tonight, making it feel cooler with wind chill values. Skies will stay mostly clear as we track dry conditions, and then temperatures will fall into the 30s for some overnight.

Temperatures will begin Monday morning in the 30s and lower-40s for a chilly start. The good news is that we’ll keep most of the day on the dry side, with clouds slowly increasing throughout the day ahead of the next system. Winds will remain breezy out of the south, which will help boost temperatures. By the afternoon and evening, highs are expected to reach into the upper-50s and the 60s. Then, as we head into the late evening and overnight, our rain chances will increase west to east.

Heavy showers and thunderstorms will be with us throughout the day Tuesday and into early Wednesday morning. This first round of rain will bring flooding threats throughout central, eastern, and southern Kentucky. Then we’ll dry out for parts of Wednesday before the second system moves in overnight Wednesday and through Thursday and Friday. The second system will bring another threat for flooding across many of the same regions but looks to also end as a wintry threat for parts of central and northern Kentucky. Still, a lot to watch this week, so we’ll keep you updated.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.