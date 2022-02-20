Ally Blake’s Forecast | A milder feel before a wild week of weather

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Good morning y’all! It is a chilly start in the bluegrass with mostly sunny skies. Throughout the day we will rise into the mid-50s. It will be breezy, but the much milder air sticks around into the workweek. This will all change as we see multiple systems this week that drop lots of rain. We’ll keep dry conditions going through most of Monday, but our first of multiple systems will move in with heavy rain by the late evening and overnight hours.

Into the workweek, an active pattern makes its way back to the Commonwealth. Late Monday the first waves looks to move in. Temps rise to near 60 degrees as heavy rain takes over into Tuesday. Flooding is a concern into the week ahead as these storms are slow-moving. Another wave moves through late Wednesday and this looks to bring higher rainfall totals to southern Kentucky. The main impacts from this system come Thursday into Friday. Temperatures play tug of war too. Keep in mind this system may start off with rain and transition to a mix. An ugly messy pattern is on the horizon and we will continue to keep an eye on it.

I hope you all have a great day and an even better weekend:)

