Fayette Co. parents call for conversation around universal masking in schools as other districts make masks optional

Scott County, Nicholas County, Jessamine County, Bourbon County, and more will all be mask-optional by the finish of February.
By Jeremy Tombs
Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Scott County, Nicholas County, Jessamine County, Bourbon County, and more will all be mask-optional by the finish of February. They are among at least 18 Kentucky school districts which have recently made the decision to no longer require masking.

“We’re continuing to see other districts become mask-optional and a lot of us parents are concerned why our children don’t have those same rights be optional at their school,” said Jillian Kyde, a moderator for Fayette County Kids Matter.

It’s leaving some Fayette County Public School (FCPS) parents, like Kyde, feeling frustrated.

“We are talking over 700 days now that our kids have been covered up with cloth masks when they go to schools,” Kyde said.

Local doctors, including new health department commissioner Joel McCullough, have recommended staying the course for now as hundreds of students are still testing positive.

”We’re still at a high substantial level of viral transmission,” said Dr. Jeff Foxx, a Lexington physician. ”I think the benefits for masks far outweigh the risks.”

FCPS Superintendent Demetrus Liggins recently wrote home to parents, saying that prematurely moving away from masking could derail efforts to keep schools open. But Kyde believes the masks are adversely affecting many students.

“I think we’re all fooling ourselves if we don’t think that there’s negative impacts especially on the mental health and social well-being of children that have been covered up, that have not seen smiles,” said Kyde.

It’s why her group, Fayette County Kids Matter, made a formal request to include the topic of masking on the next board meeting agenda. Kyde says they’ve been calling for discussion for weeks, but have not yet heard back on their request.

”As a parent of two children within the district, we have not seen our board and our leaders really take the ownership of having a public discussion,” Kyde said.

Superintendent Liggins added that they expect “further adjustments as public health realities continue to improve”. The next FCPS board meeting is set for 6 p.m. on Monday, February 28.

