Advertisement

Former church members, students gather outside Lancaster church to protest pastor

Protesters said they'll gather outside the church until Thomas Wall is sentenced.
Protesters said they'll gather outside the church until Thomas Wall is sentenced.(WKYT)
By Shelby Lofton
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 3:07 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GARRARD Co, Ky. (WKYT) - Protesters gathered outside the church of a Central Kentucky pastor charged with sex crimes against children.

Thomas Wall has been pastor of Pentecostal Fellowship Church since 2005.

A Garrard County grand jury indicted him on 13 counts of sexual abuse allegations.

The protesters said they’re standing up for his alleged victims, many of whom are children.

Instead of the sound of church bells or piano chords ringing, calls for change and honking was heard on Sunday morning.

“We just want justice done,” protester Tammy Baker said.

She is a former church member of Pentecostal Fellowship. She said her children attended the attached school.

“Tommy and Cheryl were really good friends of mine,” Baker said.

She left the church two years ago. She said, following sexual abuse allegations from minors against Wall, the congregation divided.

“He’s not a man of God,” she said.

Former Fellowship Christian Academy student Brandy Phillips said her friends are some of Wall’s alleged victims.

“I actually took up for some friends back in 2006-2007....and I caused a meeting,” she said. “We were made out to be liars and attention-seekers.”

Phillips said Wall and his wife always had excuses. She left the school and church.

Now, she stands outside of the building with her young daughter, Kembri Herring.

“She deserves a safe childhood,” Phillips said.

The protesters said they’ll gather until Wall is sentenced.

“I want the people to know that we’re not backing down, we want justice for our girls,” Baker said.

WKYT reached out to the church for comment and have not heard back.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple people were arrested after a disorder Saturday night at Malibu Jack's in Lexington.
Multiple people arrested after disorder at Malibu Jack’s in Lexington
Thomas Wall
Kentucky pastor accused of sexually abusing children
The Herald-Leader reports a federal grand jury indicted Jason Cates on conspiracy and...
Man accused of stealing $10,000 worth of sports cards from Lexington store
Two Montgomery County women are spearheading an initiative to make sure everyone in and around...
Mt. Sterling community to honor Nancy Green, Ky. native who inspired ‘Aunt Jemima’
Officials with Georgetown College announced Tuesday afternoon the school’s president, William...
Another woman comes forward with allegations against fmr. Georgetown College president

Latest News

Heather Adkins (Credit: Scott County Detention Center).
Mother accused of abandoning autistic son in Colerain Township arrested in Kentucky
Girl Scouts of Wilderness Road in Lexington troop 7088 were at Sam’s Club on New Circle Road...
Kentucky Girl Scouts all out for National Cookie Weekend
Good morning y’all! It is a chilly start in the bluegrass with mostly sunny skies
Ally Blake’s Forecast | A milder feel before a wild week of weather
Lexington Police say one person has died following a shooting Saturday night.
One person killed in Lexington shooting