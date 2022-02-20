Advertisement

‘Freedom Journey’ show traces slavery from past to present

It was a one man performance Saturday night. The Lexington-Fayette NAACP Chapter President Whit Whitaker captivated the audience at First United Methodist...
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 10:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It was a one man performance Saturday night. The Lexington-Fayette NAACP Chapter President Whit Whitaker captivated the audience at First United Methodist Church in his show, ‘Freedom Journey.’

“It’s an emotional journey that we, as a downtown white congregation, are not accustomed to seeing. We may intellectually know the story, but we have no idea of the emotional backstory,” said Tip Moody.

With the New Equality Covenant Group, Tip Moody said Whitaker’s show passionately teaches people about slavery, taking the audience on a journey to freedom. While also showing through song and artistic expression the ‘shackles’ that many still wear today.

“We are going through such social injustice on so many levels. If we don’t acknowledge it and learn about it, we become complicit in our tolerance of it.”

All of the money raised from the performance also goes to a good cause. Every cent will be donated to the Charles Young Center.

“It serves the entire population of the city of Lexington. It serves seniors. It serves preschoolers. It has many more services besides those we typically think of at a community center.”

You can learn more about the group and the performance at the link here.

