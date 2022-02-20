Advertisement

Morehead St. drops Senior Day matchup with SEMO, 92-84

Broome sets school blocks record in loss
Morehead St. dropped a Senior Day matchup with SEMO.
Morehead St. dropped a Senior Day matchup with SEMO.(Morehead State University)
By Steve Moss
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 8:00 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOREHEAD, Ky. (WKYT) - Johni Broome set a Morehead St. record for blocks on Saturday, but it wasn’t enough as Southeast Missouri handed the Eagles a Senior Day loss, 92-84.

Broome finished with 15 points and 12 rebounds, to go along with three blocks. His 116 blocks are a single-season record for the school. It was his 21st double-double of the season.

Morehead St. (20-9, 12-4) travels to Eastern Illinois on Thursday.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thomas Wall
Kentucky pastor accused of sexually abusing children
Lexington police are investigating after a body was found at an apartment complex.
Human remains found wrapped in plastic near dumpster in Lexington, coroner says
The Herald-Leader reports a federal grand jury indicted Jason Cates on conspiracy and...
Man accused of stealing $10,000 worth of sports cards from Lexington store
Police car
UPDATE: Man arrested after search in Breathitt County
The Kentucky State Capitol building in Frankfort (Source: Dale Mader/WAVE 3 News)
Lawmaker introduces bill to end Kentucky’s near two-year state of emergency for COVID-19

Latest News

Kentucky is a No. 2 seed and No. 6 overall in the early NCAA Tournament bracket reveal.
UK currently a 2-seed as early brackets revealed
Jacob Toppin dunks in Kentucky's win on Saturday against Alabama.
Cats show grit, blitz Bama, 90-81
UK's Board of Trustees on Friday approved a plan to build a new indoor track, along with...
UK Board of Trustees approves new indoor track, renovation to football’s Nutter Field House
UK tops Vandy 69-65.
Kentucky tops Vanderbilt for third straight win