Multiple people arrested after disorder at Malibu Jack’s in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police say multiple people were taken into custody after a disorder Saturday night at Malibu Jack’s.

Police say they received a call just after 8:00 p.m. for a large disorder.

Investigators say they are trying to figure out what led to the incident.

Police say four adults were taken into custody and three juveniles were detained. No injuries were reported.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.