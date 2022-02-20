Advertisement

One person killed in Lexington shooting

Lexington Police say one person has died following a shooting Saturday night.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 12:39 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are investigating a deadly shooting.

It happened after 10:00 p.m. Saturday night at the Liberty Heights Apartments on Liberty Road.

Police say one victim was shot and later died from their injuries.

Investigators have not released their name.

This story is still developing and will be updated as new information becomes available.

