One person killed in Lexington shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are investigating a deadly shooting.

It happened after 10:00 p.m. Saturday night at the Liberty Heights Apartments on Liberty Road.

Police say one victim was shot and later died from their injuries.

Investigators have not released their name.

This story is still developing and will be updated as new information becomes available.

