Robot dogs could soon patrol US-Mexico border

By CNN
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 4:58 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
(CNN) – The Department of Homeland Security is testing new technology to patrol the border.

While the devices look like robot dogs, they are officially known as “automated ground surveillance vehicles.”

Homeland Security says they could become the new best friends of border patrol officers.

The robots are able to climb over rough terrain, don’t need water or food, and aren’t afraid of rattlesnakes.

There is one drawback, however. The robots run on batteries, which only gives them four hours of life in the field.

While a robot can’t make an arrest, it can capture evidence in remote desert areas and relay real-time data back to headquarters.

Customs and Border Patrol officials hope to use them as a “force multiplier” but there’s no time table for deploying them yet.

