Statues arrive for Lexington’s Horse Mania

Horse Mania has officially started in Lexington with the arrival of 16 fiberglass statues.
By Shelby Lofton
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 10:38 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Horse Mania has officially started in Lexington with the arrival of 16 fiberglass statues.

The horses came from Nebraska and arrived at a Fayette County horse farm Saturday.

Out of 400 submissions, LexArts chose a group of artists to decorate Lexington’s favorite animal. Jamie Givens Schneider is painting the horse that will stand outside WKYT.

“A cut out of the state of Kentucky, like you’re looking into the barrel which is the horse, you can see it aging,” said Schneider.

Schneider says she’s planned out every curve, line and angle of the horse’s design.

In five weeks, Schneider and the other artists will load up and move the horses once again to place them throughout Lexington.

