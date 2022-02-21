Advertisement

7-year-old dies after shielding younger sister in drive-by shooting

A mother says her daughter died shielding her younger sister from gunfire during a drive-by shooting. (Source: KNXV, FAMILY PHOTOS, TIKTOK VIDEO, CNN)
By Christine Stanwood
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 3:59 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KNXV) - A mother says her 7-year-old daughter died shielding her younger sister from gunfire during a drive-by shooting.

Chareese Kincherlow was in the car with her family when Letreese was shot several times, just before her 8th birthday.

She says Letreese saved her 5-year-old sister’s life.

“My daughter was such a protector,” Kincherlow said. “If my daughter hadn’t laid on her sister, I would be burying both my daughters.”

Letreese later died at the hospital.

“I know God needed his angel back, but I still needed her too,” Kincherlow said.

Now, she’s taking each day one step at a time, to be strong for the daughter and little sister she has left.

“Right now, my heart is so half empty. I know I’ve got my other baby and she’s giving me so much love... She’s five -- I don’t think she fully realizes what’s going on,” Kincherlow said.

She wants the suspected shooter to know he ripped out her heart and she plans to get justice for her little girl.

Copyright 2022 KNXV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple people were arrested after a disorder Saturday night at Malibu Jack's in Lexington.
Multiple people arrested after disorder at Malibu Jack’s in Lexington
Lexington Police said multiple people were taken into custody after a disorder Saturday night...
Witness describes large fight inside Malibu Jack’s Saturday night
Lexington Police say one person has died following a shooting Saturday night.
One person killed in Lexington shooting
Assistant Chief of Georgetown Police Darin Allgood says Heather Adkins will spend a few days at...
Mother accused of abandoning autistic child speaks out from Scott Co. jail
Protesters said they'll gather outside the church until Thomas Wall is sentenced.
Former church members, students gather outside Lancaster church to protest pastor

Latest News

KSP still looking for ‘dangerous’ suspect in violent home invasion
WATCH | KSP still looking for ‘dangerous’ suspect in violent home invasion
Many Central Kentucky school districts are going mask optional in the coming days
WATCH | Many Central Kentucky school districts are going mask optional in the coming days
FILE - John Velazquez rides Medina Spirit across the finish line to win the 147th running of...
Medina Spirit’s Kentucky Derby win invalidated
Medina Spirit races to victory in the 147th Kentucky Derby.
Medina Spirit disqualified as Derby winner; Baffert suspended, fined
A man was rescued after falling off of his boat and swimming five miles off the coast of...
California man rescued after fall from boat and 5 hour swim in freezing waters