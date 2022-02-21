Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Flood Threat Continues

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We have a wild week of weather taking shape across the region as a series of storms systems impact the state. In the short-term, the threat is from flooding and strong to severe storms. Later in the week, that focus shifts to flooding and winter weather.

Clouds increase today as temps stay mild. Afternoon showers and thunderstorms move from southwest to northeast into western Kentucky and that action increases into the evening. Some of the storms may be strong or severe and the Storm Prediction Center has the west in a low-end risk for severe storms before the day is over.

The low-end threat then focuses farther east as we head into Tuesday. Damaging winds are the main player with this setup.

Rainfall totals of 1″-3″ will be common through Tuesday night and that will be enough to cause flooding and flash flooding in some areas. Locally higher amounts will show up where thunderstorms move over the same areas.

This isn’t wall to wall rain and areas of the east may see some sun for a time Tuesday as temps surge well into the 60s.

Much colder air then crashes in here behind the departing system early Wednesday as skies slowly dry from west to east.

This sets the stage for the next system to move in with rain and a wintry mix Wednesday night and Thursday and that continues through early Friday.

Again, the flood threat is my number one concern, but a period of freezing rain in the west and north is a growing concern.

Another system may bring some light snow in here by Sunday.

