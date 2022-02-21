Instacart driver saves customer’s life when she smells gas

CRANDALL, Ga. (WRCB) - An Instacart driver is being credited with saving a Georgia man from a gas leak because she paid attention to her surroundings and followed her instincts.

Jessica Higgs explained on TikTok that the Instacart delivery is one she’ll never forget. It started as a normal delivery, one ordered by a woman in Atlanta for her dad in Crandall, Georgia.

“This is for someone who can’t shop, so let me get everything he can get,” Higgs said.

She went the extra mile for the customers in more ways than one. When she arrived at the house, she immediately noticed something wasn’t right.

“He just was stumbling all over the place, and there was something different about that,” Higgs said.

The order asked Higgs to leave the groceries on the front porch, and Instacart only recommends drivers enter customers’ homes if they’re invited and feel comfortable. Higgs had always followed that advice, but recognizing that the man wasn’t well, she went inside the house.

“I used my judgment, and I brought the groceries inside,” said Higgs in her TikTok video.

That’s when she smelled something incredibly potent. There was a gas leak in the home.

“It’s a pretty predominant smell. That’s when I realized the smell had to have been coming from the propane,” she said.

Higgs sent a message to the man’s daughter, telling her what she noticed. After the leak was confirmed, the customer credited Higgs with saving her dad’s life, left a five-star review and increased her tip from $14 to $100.

“I was Instacarting that day a lot because I was short on rent, and that just meant the world to me,” Higgs said.

As a single mother with two kids, Higgs relies on Instacart deliveries to pay the bills. But this delivery meant so much more to her than money.

“I’m just an Instacart worker, but if you see something, say something, and I did. And I’m so happy I did,” said Higgs in her TikTok video.

Instacart also issued a statement praising Higgs’ actions.

“We are constantly inspired by the incredible people who choose to be Instacart shoppers and intentionally make a positive impact in the lives of others,” the company said. “This story touched our hearts, and we are grateful for shoppers like Jessica.”

Copyright 2022 WRCB via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.