Interest in soccer swells across the United States

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Interest in the sport of soccer has swollen across the United States.

Nielsen ratings show more than two million people watched last year’s UEFA Champions League final, that’s up 39% from two years prior.

“My dad was a very, very poor soccer player, but he loved the sport,” said Johan Cedergren, UK Men’s Soccer head coach. “It was a wonderful opportunity for us to bond and then you have a lot of friends in the neighborhood, every opportunity we got we were outside playing.”

Cedergren grew up in south Sweden where he says the passion for soccer came as second nature.

However, when Cedergren arrived in the states in 1997 to play collegiately for Cincinnati, he says it went through “withdrawals.”

“There were no games on TV. There was nothing on,” Cedergren said. “We made the NCAA tournament in 98, there maybe were 200 people on average at our games.”

Now, turning on a TV to find a big match isn’t such a challenge.

“Now, with more social media coverage, streaming services, it’s a lot more accessible than it used to be,” said Ric Roberts, FC Bayern Kentucky.

Roberts is a fan of German giants Bayern Munich. They’ve created the FC Bayern Kentucky group, now 150 supporters strong. Separated by thousands of miles from the club they cheer on, they still come together to watch on the big screen.

“We have had fans come from Bowling Green, from Louisville,” Roberts said.

Across town at Mirror Twin, the American Outlaws Lexington Chapter provides a similar outlet for fans of the Stars & Stripes.

“We had a weeknight crowd of somewhere between 30 and 40 people,” said AO board member Kevin Collins.

However, Collins and other fans, say watching a game on TV pales in comparison to seeing one in person.

In the 90s, Cedergren says they could barely get their friends to come out to his games. Now, he says thousands turn up for a night under the lights at the Wendell & Vickie Bell Soccer Complex.

He attributes it in part to more parents growing up with the beautiful game and passing it down to their children just as his father did for him. It’s made fans more knowledgeable and it’s led to growth in the domestic market.

“You have Columbus. You have Cincinnati. You have Nashville. Louisville City does a great job in the USL,” Cedergren said.

Soon, Lexington will have its own professional soccer team. Cedergren is excited by the prospect as it could create a pipeline for fans to keep watching his players.

“Fans make connections with college players and then all of a sudden there’s another venue where they can keep watching them,” Cedergren said. “There may only be 1 2 3 goals a game, but, those moments, there’s nothing like that feeling.”

Euphoric moments, from grassroots levels up to the pros. All right here in the bluegrass.

