Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | An action-packed week ahead

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Rain arrives later tonight and it sticks around for most of the week.

This pattern is absolutely loaded with rain! The first round of rain will blow in tonight and hang around through Wednesday. We will probably pick up a couple of inches of rainfall through the middle of the week. We’ll find a break in the action from midday Wednesday through Thursday morning.

When the next round of rain arrives it could have a few different flavors associated with it. We’ll go from rain to a wintry mix. There could be a period of freezing rain set up in Kentucky or somewhere close. We’ll be walking a thin line between rain and the mix. It could be messy for some!

Plenty to watch over the next few days.

Take care of each other!

