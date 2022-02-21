Advertisement

Man arrested during Ky. middle school basketball game appears in court

By Chelsea Jones
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 3:19 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
WOODFORD COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The man accused of fighting a school resource officer during a middle school basketball game was back in court Monday morning.

About two weeks ago, police say Mark West was caught on camera tussling with a Woodford County school resource officer.

West listened as the judge read the charges against him during his arraignment hearing.

Police say West stepped onto the court and became aggressive towards school resource officer Scot Cottingham. Cottingham said West smelled of alcohol and was unsteady on his feet.

He told West he was under arrest. Cottingham said when he tried to put on the handcuffs, West pulled back and tried to punch him.

The officer wrestled West to the ground with the help of a school janitor. Police say West had a loaded gun on him at the time of the incident but did not brandish or use it.

West has been charged with alcohol intoxication in a public place, menacing, attempted assault on a police officer and unlawful possession of a weapon on school property.

His attorney entered a not guilty plea.

Following the incident, Woodford County school officials said they would review the district’s security policies at games. So far, there haven’t been any changes. Officials say they typically have a school resource officer at every game.

Outside the courtroom, we caught up with West and his attorney. They offered no comment on the case.

West is due back in court on March 21 for his preliminary hearing.

