Advertisement

Medina Spirit’s Kentucky Derby win invalidated

FILE - John Velazquez rides Medina Spirit across the finish line to win the 147th running of...
FILE - John Velazquez rides Medina Spirit across the finish line to win the 147th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky., May 1, 2021.(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)
By Gray News staff and Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 1:34 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WAVE/Gray News) - Medina Spirit’s Kentucky Derby win has been invalidated “and all purse money forfeited,” according to Monday’s ruling by the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission.

The horse was disqualified for a positive drug test, and Bob Baffert, the horse’s trainer, is suspended 90 days and fined $7,500.

Mandaloun was declared the race winner.

The Prontico colt Medina Spirit won Baffert his record seventh Kentucky Derby on May 1, WAVE reported.

Eight days later, the trainer announced the horse has tested positive for betamethasone, an anti-inflammatory that is prohibited in Kentucky on race day, in a post-Derby drug test.

In June, Baffert was suspended from racing horses at Churchill Downs for two years.

Baffert contended Medina Spirit was given betamethasone as an ointment for a skin rash after his veterinarian recommended it; the use of the drug as an ointment, according to his lawyers, does not violate the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission’s rules. Betamethasone as an injection is against KHRC regulations.

In December, the horse suffered a heart attack and “died immediately” on the main track at Santa Anita Park in California after a workout.

Copyright 2022 WAVE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple people were arrested after a disorder Saturday night at Malibu Jack's in Lexington.
Multiple people arrested after disorder at Malibu Jack’s in Lexington
Lexington Police said multiple people were taken into custody after a disorder Saturday night...
Witness describes large fight inside Malibu Jack’s Saturday night
Lexington Police say one person has died following a shooting Saturday night.
One person killed in Lexington shooting
Protesters said they'll gather outside the church until Thomas Wall is sentenced.
Former church members, students gather outside Lancaster church to protest pastor
Superintendent Demetrus Liggins says prematurely moving away from masking could derail efforts...
Fayette Co. parents call for conversation around universal masking in schools as other districts make masks optional

Latest News

KSP still looking for ‘dangerous’ suspect in violent home invasion
WATCH | KSP still looking for ‘dangerous’ suspect in violent home invasion
Many Central Kentucky school districts are going mask optional in the coming days
WATCH | Many Central Kentucky school districts are going mask optional in the coming days
This photo combo shows, from left, Travis McMichael, William "Roddie" Bryan, and Gregory...
Was Arbery killing a hate crime? Jury hears dueling views
A Ukrainian soldier stands in the trench on the line of separation from pro-Russian rebels, in...
Amid war fears, Putin mulls independence of separatist Ukraine regions