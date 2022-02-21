UK Baseball blasts Jacksonville State 15-1, sweeps series

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. – Jacob Plastiak had three hits, including a massive home run to centerfield, as Kentucky won 15-1 on Sunday, sweeping all three games of its season-opening series.

It is UK’s first series sweep since March 26-27, 2021 at Auburn.

Plastiak, a senior from Chicago, went 3-for-5 with two runs scored and two RBI. Senior infielder Daniel Harris IV also had three hits and sophomore outfielder Nolan McCarthy added a towering grand slam to cap the win.

Jacksonville State starter Camden Lovrich held the Cats mostly in check through five innings, aided by a pair of double plays but Adam Fogel’s sacrifice fly provided the Cats’ run. But the Cats exploded against the bullpen, scoring 12 runs over the final two innings.

Kentucky returns to Kentucky Proud Park on Tuesday for its home opener against Southeast Missouri. The Redhawks won their series at No. 22 Dallas Baptist over the weekend.

NOTES

Kentucky now is 82-11 vs. non-conference Power Five opponents during coach Nick Mingione’s tenure.

It was UK’s first series sweep since March 26-27, 2021 at Auburn.

The UK pitchers struck out 35 in three games.

Five Wildcats had at least two hits in the game.

One player made their Kentucky debut : LHP Tyler Bosma.

Senior IF Jacob Plastiak went 3-for-5 with two runs, two RBI and a home run.

Plastiak has five multi-hit games in his career.

Senior OF Daniel Harris IV went 3-for-4 with a triple, two runs, an RBI and a walk.

ON DECK

Kentucky opens its 2022 home schedule on Sunday afternoon against Southeast Missouri. First pitch is scheduled for 4 p.m. ET. The game will be aired on SECN+. The radio call will be on the UK Sports Network.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.