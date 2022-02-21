Witness describes large fight inside Malibu Jack’s Saturday night

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - “Tables flying over. Drinks going across the room.”

Lori Hughes thought she was taking her piano students out to Malibu Jacks for a fun night of arcade games, pizza eating, maybe even end the night with some laser tag.

If you take a look at the video from a viewer, attached to the story, that clearly wasn’t the case.

“For a family place you just don’t expect it. You don’t have your signals out to be aware. Your guard is down and you’re relaxed. You’re not expecting something like that and it makes it even worse I think.”

According to Lexington Police, officers were called out because of a disorder with a firearm present.

Hughes said it was hard to tell what lead up to the fight, but eventually she said several people were yelling, hitting each other, and, as you can see, a security guard in the middle of it.

“When the fight broke out, seeing one of our kids get up from his table and walk around it was just terrifying. I told my co-chair when I saw him, I just felt the blood draining from my face. Just like, ‘oh my gosh,’ you know? It just could have been so much worse,” Hughes said.

Police said two juveniles and five adults were arrested. Hughes said she never saw a gun come out during the fight, but she said she didn’t want to take any chances. And quickly began rounding up all of her kids.

“It’s sad that they really almost need to have a little bit of fear because it will keep them more cautious. You just really can’t trust going anywhere anymore.”

Making Saturday night at the indoor fun park, anything but fun.

Hughes said the situation seemed to quickly deescalate once police got there.

Police have not released names or charges of the arrested in connection with the fight.

