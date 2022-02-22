Advertisement

‘America’s Got Talent’ singer Nightbirde dies from cancer at 31

Jane Marczewski, known professionally as Nightbirde, lost her four-year battle with cancer. She...
Jane Marczewski, known professionally as Nightbirde, lost her four-year battle with cancer. She was 31.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 7:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A singer who found fame on “America’s Got Talent” died Saturday.

Jane Marczewski, known professionally as Nightbirde, lost her four-year battle with cancer. She was 31.

She talked about battling cancer when she performed an original song on the show in 2021. The performance earned her a rare and coveted “golden buzzer” from lead judge Simon Cowell, along with a standing ovation from the audience.

Her performance of “It’s Okay” has now racked up more than 200 million views. However, she pulled out of the quarterfinals due to her declining health.

In a statement, her family wrote, “Her lasting legacy will be the gift of hope she gave so many through her music.”

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. CNN Newsource contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple people were arrested after a disorder Saturday night at Malibu Jack's in Lexington.
Multiple people arrested after disorder at Malibu Jack’s in Lexington
Lexington Police said multiple people were taken into custody after a disorder Saturday night...
Witness describes large fight inside Malibu Jack’s Saturday night
Lexington Police say one person has died following a shooting Saturday night.
One person killed in Lexington shooting
Assistant Chief of Georgetown Police Darin Allgood says Heather Adkins will spend a few days at...
Mother accused of abandoning autistic child speaks out from Scott Co. jail
Protesters said they'll gather outside the church until Thomas Wall is sentenced.
Former church members, students gather outside Lancaster church to protest pastor

Latest News

The unidentified man brandished a gun at the pick-up window at the restaurant in Midvale,...
Utah police: Man told 4-year-old to fire at officers
AT&T will be shutting down its 3G network on Tuesday.
AT&T shutting down its 3G network
A Ukrainian soldier stands in the trench on the line of separation from pro-Russian rebels, in...
War fears grow as Putin orders troops to eastern Ukraine
People from the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, the territory controlled by pro-Russia separatist...
EXPLAINER: The story behind Ukraine’s separatist regions
Police say first responders found three women and two men dead inside a Commerce City,...
Prosecutor: Fentanyl likely killed 5 in Colorado apartment