Advertisement

Army seizes 3 tons of cocaine in high-speed chase at sea

Three tons of cocaine were seized by Mexico's army as a helicopter captured the high-speed chase at sea. (Source: SEMAR)
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 12:58 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Mexico’s army seized three tons of cocaine off Mexico’s Pacific coast.

The high-speed chase took place about 68 nautical miles from the resort city of Cabo San Lucas.

Three suspects are in custody and face charges linked to drug smuggling.

According to the Mexican Navy, they are fighting organized crime to prevent criminal groups from operating in the Sea of Cortez area from increasing their profits in the production and distribution of drugs.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lexington Police said multiple people were taken into custody after a disorder Saturday night...
Witness describes large fight inside Malibu Jack’s Saturday night
Coroner called to scene of shooting in Madison County.
Fmr. Kentucky state rep. says daughter killed, he and wife hurt in shooting
Assistant Chief of Georgetown Police Darin Allgood says Heather Adkins will spend a few days at...
Mother accused of abandoning autistic child speaks out from Scott Co. jail
Governor Andy Beshear gives another update on COVID-19 cases in the commonwealth.
Beshear gives update on COVID-19, tornado relief efforts
Carter Whitaker, 68.
Ky. judge executive candidate accused of shooting someone

Latest News

The new Russia bills came a day after President Vladimir Putin recognized the independence of...
Russia to evacuate diplomats from Ukraine; Putin gets OK to use force
FILE - Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks during a news conference at Iowa Spring Manufacturing,...
GOP leaders pick Iowa governor for State of Union response
Built on Williams’ popularity as a brash radio host, the show has been a success for...
‘Wendy Williams Show’ ending after 13 seasons
The United Nations Security Council met Monday to discuss Ukraine.
Russia pushes into Ukraine; West hits back with sanctions
FILE - In this courtroom sketch, from left, former Minneapolis police Officer Tou Thao,...
Prosecutor: 3 cops in George Floyd killing ‘chose to do nothing’