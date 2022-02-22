Advertisement

Body found in Carter County identified as missing man

Orvil Keith “Orv” Roark was reported missing on Nov. 3 and was last seen early to mid Sept. of...
Orvil Keith “Orv” Roark was reported missing on Nov. 3 and was last seen early to mid Sept. of this year in Olive Hill, Ky.(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 12:19 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - According to Kentucky State Police, a body that was discovered February 19 has been identified as a missing man.

On February 19, 2022, Kentucky State Police received a call from Carter County 911 to assist with a deceased individual that had been located in an abandoned residence on Santa Clause Lane.

According to KSP, due to severe stages of decomposition, the body was transported to Frankfort for an autopsy.

On February 22, an autopsy was performed and the body was identified as Orvil Roark.

Roark was last seen in early to mid September in Olive Hill and was reported missing on November 3, 2021.

Foul play is not suspected, KSP reports.

For our previous coverage on Roark’s disappearance, click here >>>

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lexington Police said multiple people were taken into custody after a disorder Saturday night...
Witness describes large fight inside Malibu Jack’s Saturday night
Wesley Morgan and Jordan Morgan.
Fmr. Kentucky state rep. says daughter killed, he and wife hurt in shooting
Assistant Chief of Georgetown Police Darin Allgood says Heather Adkins will spend a few days at...
Mother accused of abandoning autistic child speaks out from Scott Co. jail
Governor Andy Beshear gives another update on COVID-19 cases in the commonwealth.
Beshear gives update on COVID-19, tornado relief efforts
Carter Whitaker, 68.
Ky. judge executive candidate accused of shooting someone

Latest News

The Lexington African American Sports Hall of Fame is a new organization that will honor the...
New hall of fame created to honor Lexington’s legendary Black athletes
A 13-year-old girl has died after she collapsed at a Kentucky middle school.
Teen found unresponsive in Ky. middle school bathroom dies
On March 2, 2022, after the University of Kentucky Men’s Basketball regular home season, Rupp...
Central Bank Center will soon no longer accept cash
UK Police arrested John Sampson earlier in February.
Man accused of stealing several catalytic converters on UK’s campus
Man accused of stealing several catalytic converters on UK’s campus
WATCH | Man accused of stealing several catalytic converters on UK’s campus