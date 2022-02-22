Advertisement

Central Bank Center will soon no longer accept cash

On March 2, 2022, after the University of Kentucky Men’s Basketball regular home season, Rupp Arena, the Central Bank Convention Center, and The Lexington Opera House will no longer accept cash as a payment form for parking and concessions.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 1:15 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Central Bank Center is going cashless.

“As consumers have embraced digital engagement during the pandemic, we have a timely opportunity to create a better experience for our patrons while streamlining our own operations,” said Oak View Group’s Brian Sipe, General Manager of Central Bank Center. “With new digital payment options, Central Bank Center patrons will enjoy more time watching the show and less time waiting in line.”

Acceptable forms of payment include all major credit cards and mobile payments such as Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay. Cashless payments will go into effect starting on March 4 at Rupp Area with comedian Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias.

Prepaid parking at the Rupp Arena Parking Lots will now be available through Ticketmaster.com for most events. Fans should look for the add-on option when purchasing tickets to events.

Those who’ve already purchased tickets to upcoming events will have the opportunity to add parking to their experience as a separate purchase. There are limited spaces available.

Cash will continue to be accepted at the various Central Bank Center Box Offices and at artist merchandise stands.

