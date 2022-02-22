Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Flood Threat Continues

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s a very active weather day across Kentucky with rounds of heavy rain producing showers and storms rolling through. Flooding and flash flooding is a good bet to show up and we are also on guard for strong to severe storms.

Today’s action comes from the first of two big systems to impact the region through Friday. This is setting the stage for potential significant flooding and flash flooding issues.

Let’s begin with today’s system and roll ahead.

Rounds of showers and storms will drench the state through tonight. A general 1″-3″ of rain is likely, but a corridor of 3″+ rains may show up from southwest to northeast..

Much colder air crashes in here early Wednesday as this system moves away, but things don’t stay calm for long. Storm # 2 rolls in Wednesday evening and takes us through early Friday with heavy rain and some winter weather. This will cause a renewed high water threat and we are also likely to see some freezing rain and sleet setting up in the west and north.

