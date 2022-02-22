Advertisement

District basketball tournaments underway in Kentucky

Highlights from the 42nd and 43rd district tournaments.
District tournaments underway in Kentucky
By Alex Walker
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 10:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - In the boys 43rd district tournament, Lexington Christian beat Lafayette 53-36 Monday night.

The Eagles will play Lexington Catholic on February 23 at Lafayette with a spot in the district title game on the line.

In the 42nd district tournament, the Scott County boys hammered Sayre 51-32. The Cardinals will play Henry Clay Wednesday night in the district semis at Bryan Station.

In the girls bracket, Sayre eliminated Scott County 45-42. The Spartans will play Bryan Station Wednesday night.

