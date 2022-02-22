LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Rounds of heavy rain possible

The soaking setup is in full swing across Kentucky.

Our pattern has so much moisture in it that there is a Flood Watch out for the entire commonwealth. We have a solid chance to put several inches of rainfall into the ground over the next few days.

There will be two storm systems that will sweep across the country. Let’s look at each of them individually.

Storm #1

Widespread rain is likely today

Locally heavy amounts are possible

Strong to severe storms could develop

Rainfall totals for this round come in 1-2″ or slightly higher

Storm #2

Another round of soaking rains is likely

This round could throw down another 1-2″ or higher

Unlike round one, this will have a little wintry flavor

There will likely be some freezing rain and sleet in Kentucky

Take care of each other!

