Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Rounds of heavy rain possible

Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 6:08 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -
The soaking setup is in full swing across Kentucky.
Our pattern has so much moisture in it that there is a Flood Watch out for the entire commonwealth. We have a solid chance to put several inches of rainfall into the ground over the next few days.
There will be two storm systems that will sweep across the country. Let’s look at each of them individually.
Storm #1
- Widespread rain is likely today
- Locally heavy amounts are possible
- Strong to severe storms could develop
- Rainfall totals for this round come in 1-2″ or slightly higher
Storm #2
- Another round of soaking rains is likely
- This round could throw down another 1-2″ or higher
- Unlike round one, this will have a little wintry flavor
- There will likely be some freezing rain and sleet in Kentucky
