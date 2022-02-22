Ky. judge executive candidate accused of shooting someone

MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Magoffin County judge-executive candidate is accused of shooting someone.

According to the arrest citation, Carter Whitaker is facing an assault charge.

The citation says the shooting happened early Tuesday morning at a home on Puncheon in the Royalton area of Magoffin County.

KSP says troopers were sent to check out a call about a man being shot in the arm. However, they found Christopher Barnett shot in the chest when they got to the scene. KSP says Barnett was bleeding a lot.

The citation says Barnett didn’t want to talk about what happened but said he was dying.

Witnesses said Barnett and Whitaker were sitting together before the shooting happened. They said the two often cuss and yell at each other.

The witnesses said they didn’t see the shooting coming, describing it as “random.” One witness said Whitaker told her that he had gone and got a gun because he thought Barnett was going to hurt him.

The witnesses said Whitaker likely had too much alcohol to drink.

The citation says Whitaker told troopers he didn’t know what happened or why. Whitaker was arrested on a charge of first-degree assault and taken to jail.

Barnett’s current condition is not known.

