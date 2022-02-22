Mother accused of abandoning autistic son now facing felony charge

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A mother is now facing a kidnapping charge after abandoning her autistic son last week in Colerain Township, court records show.

Heather Adkins, 32, of Shelbyville, Indiana, appeared via video Tuesday for her court appearance in Scott County, Kentucky.

The felony kidnapping charge is an important factor in the extradition process. Heather was only charged with a misdemeanor endangering children charge until Tuesday.

Hamilton County would not be able to extradite Heather without a felony charge being filed.

FOX19 legal analyst Mark Krumbein talked Monday about the possibility of additional charges being filed.

On Feb. 17, Martin Thomas Adkins, Heather’s nonverbal autistic son, was found walking alone on a road in Colerain Township, according to police.

Heather left her son in a dark, dead-end street on Copper Creek Drive before driving off, court documents read. Martin, who turned 6 years old on Feb. 20, was found by passing motorists who called 911.

The mother then drove to Georgetown after leaving her son in Colerain Township, police said.

She was arrested on Feb. 19 in Georgetown, Kentucky, at a gas station for an unpaid fine from 2011 after officers responded to reports of an unknown woman banging on car windows.

Heather was appointed a public defender Tuesday, and the judge kept her bond at $10,000. The 32-year-old is scheduled to be back in court on March 8.

