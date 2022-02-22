Advertisement

New hall of fame created to honor Lexington’s legendary Black athletes

The Lexington African American Sports Hall of Fame is a new organization that will honor the great sports achievements of Lexington’s legendary Black athletes.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 3:06 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington African American Sports Hall of Fame is a new organization that will honor the great sports achievements of Lexington’s legendary Black athletes.

Tuesday, 20 hometown heroes were inducted into the hall of fame at the Central Bank Center.

Even though these former athletes have World Championship rings, they say nothing compares to being honored and remembered by your own community.

John T-Bone Shelby is one of the inductees. He played professional baseball in three different decades and won two World Series titles, but he says this is different.

“Well, this is truly the biggest honor I’ve ever had,” Shelby said.

It’s different because Shelby and others are being honored, not only as athletes but as people from the community by the community.

“I know with the inductees that were inducted today, I think I know about 95 percent of them. So, I’m thankful for that,” Shelby said.

Tayna Fogle was also inducted. She was the captain of the UK women’s 1982 SEC championship team.

“James Cleveland, a famous gospel singer, said, ‘give me my flowers while I yet live’ and that’s exactly what it means to me,” Fogle said.

Fogle believes the new Lexington African American Sports Hall of Fame is necessary for historical preservation.

“It would be a lot of history lost here in this town, here in this country,” said Fogle.

Super Bowl Champion Marc Logan made it into the new Hall of Fame. The former UK running back has received several honors, but he calls this one of his greatest honors.

“You’re being celebrated by people that look like you and I think that’s very important,” Logan said.

National powerhouses, the 1956 Douglass High and the 1959 Dunbar High basketball teams are also included.

The Lexington African American Sports Hall of Fame will have an official induction ceremony on September 24 in Central Bank Center. The ultimate goal is to create a museum in honor of famous Black Lexington athletes.

