Suspect stole SUV with baby inside from Lexington gas station, police say

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police are looking for the person they say stole an SUV with a baby inside.

Thankfully, police say the baby is safe and back with its parents after Tuesday morning’s scary situation.

Police say the SUV was stolen from the Thorntons on outbound Winchester Road just inside of New Circle. We’re told the car was running at a pump when someone hopped in and drove off.

Police say the baby was inside that car.

Police found the stolen car not even half a mile away in the parking lot of Trinity Baptist Church.

The baby was inside and was not harmed.

Police are now looking for the suspect. Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Lexington Police by calling (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 tips app available at www.p3tips.com.

