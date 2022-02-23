Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Heavy Rain and a Wintry Mix

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We continue to track another storm system rolling into the region and bringing a lot of wild weather with it. Heavy rain will lead to a renewed threat for flooding and there’s also the threat for significant winter weather in the far west.

New Flood Watches should be going up for much of the state later today. At the same time, parts of western Kentucky are under a Winter Storm Warning for a combination of snow, sleet and freezing rain. We may even see Winter Weather Advisories go up for other areas of the west and north.

This winter storm hitting the Ohio Valley has been well advertised for a while now and, as you can see, brings the different threats to the region. Here’s a breakdown:

Flooding

Another 1″-3″ of rain will be likely across the state, with locally higher amounts possible. This will lead to the potential for flash flooding, but our rivers are especially at risk. Significant river flooding is possible.

Winter Weather

Western Kentucky is under a Winter Storm Warning and that may get expanded a bit or we could see a Winter Weather Advisory for other areas of the west into northern Kentucky. These are areas where freezing rain and sleet show up, with a little bit of snow possible. Areas of far western Kentucky have the chance to see another decent icing event.

As far as the weekend goes, things look good for the most part, but a system can bring a touch of light snow into southern Kentucky on Sunday. Milder winds then take over early next week

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.