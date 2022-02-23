Advertisement

Coroner releases new details about human remains found near dumpster in Lexington

Lexington police are investigating after a body was found at an apartment complex.
Lexington police are investigating after a body was found at an apartment complex.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 11:46 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We’re learning new information about human remains found at a Lexington apartment complex.

The coroner says they believe the body is of a younger male. The coroner thinks the victim was killed within the last six months. The coroner also says the death has been ruled a homicide.

The body was found wrapped in plastic near a dumpster at the Stone Bridge Apartments on Cambridge Road.

The coroner is asking anyone with information about unusual activity in the Cambridge road area within the last six months to call the police.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Lexington Police by calling (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 tips app available at www.p3tips.com.

