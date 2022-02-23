Grand jury issue could put two murder indictments in jeopardy in Scott & Bourbon Counties

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Investigators are looking into the way a commonwealth’s attorney mishandled the grand jury process in at least two high profile central Kentucky murder cases.

“So many clients are asking us how this impacts their case, and the answer is we don’t know,” said Karema Eldahan, Directing Attorney of Georgetown Public Defender Office.

Criminal proceedings for the 2020 murders of Sheena Baxter in Scott County and Jekobi Wells in Bourbon County could soon change.

After misconduct allegations were raised about the prosecutor, defense attorneys in the two cases called into question how many grand jurors deliberated when their client was indicted.

The state constitution says that only twelve jurors should be present. After the judge presiding over the cases looked into the concern, he said he found evidence that there were more than twelve grand jurors.

“Grand jury proceedings are confidential,” said Eldahan. “It has been established in at least two of the cases that there have been more than twelve people.”

The judge says he would consider a motion to dismiss the indictments on the grounds of misconduct.

Evidence of wrongdoing is what Eldahan’s office is now looking for through pay records for grand jurors.

If any of the indictments are thrown out without prejudice, the commonwealth can re-indict the defendants.

Eldahan says starting over would take a lot of time and money.

“It should never have happened in the first place,” said Eldahan. “It’s a very simple rule to follow.”

She says a whole new grand jury would need to be brought in and the victims and defendants would spend their time repeating the procedure.

“We all rely on the system to ensure just outcomes and when a process is not followed and things are done unconstitutionally, it jeopardizes the integrity of the system,” said Eldahan.

It has yet to be decided if the indictments will be thrown out and if the commonwealth will re-indict.

