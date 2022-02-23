Advertisement

House Judiciary committee discusses charitable bail bill

By Chelsea Jones
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 5:25 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky lawmakers are reviewing a bill that would limit organizations on providing bond assistance.

Charitable bond organizations typically raise money to bail people out of jail as they await trial.

“We are not taking away their ability to help those that are poor. We are taking away the ability for people who are a danger to society to be able to get out and reoffend,” said Rep. John Blanton.

Representatives Blanton and Jason Nemes say House Bill 313 would prevent organizations from posting bail for people with bonds of more than $5,000.

The bill is also called Maddy’s law, named after a Kentucky teenager who was killed by a reckless driver. The man had been out on bond with the help of the Bail Project Louisville. Maddy’s mother said her daughter may still be alive if the man had not been out of jail.

“We want to fight this and make sure that another family doesn’t have to feel this. That is our main goal,” said Rep. Blanton.

But representatives of The Bail Project Louisville say that the case involving Maddy was a one-time incident. They say most people who receive the organization’s help turn their lives around for the better.

“To this day my case is still pending. That means I could still be sitting in jail almost three years later,” said Alicia Richardson, The Bail Project Louisville.

Eleven lawmakers voted in favor of the bill. 2 opposed.

The bill now heads to the house floor for its first reading.

