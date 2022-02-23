Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Briefly calm before the next round

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - This pattern is still loaded with plenty of potential, but today is much calmer.

We are in between rounds of heavy rain. This next round will bring both rain and some wintry weather with it. The ground is already extremely saturated and this will lead to even more high water issues.

Round #2

The leading edge of the rain begins tonight

Some amounts will become locally heavy

An additional 1-3″ of rainfall is possible

That could put our totals at 5″ or better

Some wintry weather will be in the air

All of this will end on Friday, but by then we could see some real high water issues. We’ll be watching this whole setup very closely.

Take care of each other!

