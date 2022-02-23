Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Briefly calm before the next round
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 5:27 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - This pattern is still loaded with plenty of potential, but today is much calmer.
We are in between rounds of heavy rain. This next round will bring both rain and some wintry weather with it. The ground is already extremely saturated and this will lead to even more high water issues.
Round #2
- The leading edge of the rain begins tonight
- Some amounts will become locally heavy
- An additional 1-3″ of rainfall is possible
- That could put our totals at 5″ or better
- Some wintry weather will be in the air
All of this will end on Friday, but by then we could see some real high water issues. We’ll be watching this whole setup very closely.
Take care of each other!
