Kentucky’s COVID-19 case positivity rate continues to drop

Governor Andy Beshear gave an update on COVID-19 cases.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 4:47 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear gave an update on COVID-19 cases.

Governor Beshear reported 2,689 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the state total to 1,270,258 cases. As of Wednesday, 1,323 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 254 are in the ICU, and 131 are on ventilators.

The governor said the state is seeing a 10.80% positivity rate. Of Wednesday’s new cases, 696 are in kids 18 or younger.

There were 25 new COVID-19 related deaths reported on Wednesday. That brings the state total to 13,689.

