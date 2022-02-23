Kentucky’s COVID-19 case positivity rate continues to drop
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 4:47 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear gave an update on COVID-19 cases.
Governor Beshear reported 2,689 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the state total to 1,270,258 cases. As of Wednesday, 1,323 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 254 are in the ICU, and 131 are on ventilators.
The governor said the state is seeing a 10.80% positivity rate. Of Wednesday’s new cases, 696 are in kids 18 or younger.
There were 25 new COVID-19 related deaths reported on Wednesday. That brings the state total to 13,689.
