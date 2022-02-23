Lexington’s first-ever ‘Be the Change’ scholarships awarded

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington’s first-ever ‘Be the Change’ scholarships were awarded to two special Bryant Station High School students on Wednesday morning.

The new program is for students of color at Bryant Station High School who plan to go to college and study criminal justice. Nola Lewis and Asha Chekanao were presented with scholarship checks as part of the program.

Mayor Linda Gorton and city leaders were at the presentation and praised the girls for “being the change.” Speakers touched on the need for more diversity in law enforcement to truly make long-term, meaningful changes.

Nola came in first and received a $20,000 scholarship that is renewable for all four years as she studies to be a dispatcher. Asha was surprised with a one-time $10,000 check as the runner-up.

ONE Lexington Director Devine Karama said seeing these two girls wanting to take a role in being the change had him emotional.

Devine Karama / ONE Lexington Director: “We talk about disparities in our communities, inequities, we talk about culture, generational barriers. This thing is going to take little time,” Karama said. “One thing I try to tell young people is, what are you going to do to make a difference, and these young people are literally being the change, which is what this scholarship is about.”

These girls serve as role models for the next generations.

Asha plans to continue her studies at Northern Kentucky University. Nola hasn’t quite decided yet.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.