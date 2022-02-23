LIVE: Brett Hankison trial

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Opening day of the trial for the former Louisville Metro Police Department officer charged with three counts of wanton endangerment after allegedly shooting through Breonna Taylor’s neighbor’s apartment during the March 13, 2020 raid that killed Taylor.

