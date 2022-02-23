Advertisement

LIVE: Brett Hankison trial

Brett Hankison
Brett Hankison(WAVE 3 News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 10:21 AM EST
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Opening day of the trial for the former Louisville Metro Police Department officer charged with three counts of wanton endangerment after allegedly shooting through Breonna Taylor’s neighbor’s apartment during the March 13, 2020 raid that killed Taylor.

Watch the live feed in the video player below. For previous WAVE News stories related to this case, click here.

