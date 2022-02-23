On Uniquely Kentucky with Amber Philpott | Michael Preacely

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -What does music do for you? Does a certain song transport you in time? Do you feel emotion through certain songs? Does music move you? Music is the soundtrack of our lives, the good the bad and the ugly and it’s often one of the things that can unite us.

In this episode of the Uniquely Kentucky podcast, host Amber Philpott talks with Michael Preacely, a rising star in the musical world.

Preacely and his baritone voice can transport you to another place through song.

Preacely is gaining attention for his performances on the opera stage, having toured regionally and internationally.

He has performed in the classic Porgy and Bess among other shows in Kentucky and beyond.

He is not a Kentucky native, but he has found his home here in Lexington through the University of Kentucky where he has since earned his doctorate and now lectures at the university.

Preacely is now working to inspire the next generation of singers and through his music encourage more young, African American youth to seek out their musical abilities.

His voice will put a smile on your face, but his upbeat personality will really put a song in your heart when you meet him.

