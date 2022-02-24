Advertisement

Bills would make seized animal owners pay for their care, saving shelters and tax payers hundreds of thousands of dollars

Kentucky currently ranks 45th in the nation for worst animal protection laws, according to data...
Kentucky currently ranks 45th in the nation for worst animal protection laws, according to data from the Animal Legal Defense Fund.(Source: WKYT)
By Grason Passmore
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 10:54 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky lawmakers are considering legislation to protect abused animals. Two bills, one in each chamber would give rescuing agencies more power to cover shelter costs.

Anita Spreitzer with Paws 4 the Cause in Lexington said they easily see anywhere from 30 to hundreds of animals seized in cruelty cases. The cost of care for these animals adds up quickly.

“It’s time that Kentucky stands up and has a voice for these animals.”

Animals like the more than 100 malnourished cats seized from a Lexington home back in 2018. A problem the pandemic seems to only have exacerbated.

“We see so many animals that have been abandoned, starved, left behind, left in houses when people move out. There’s nobody there. It’s just been a really, really hard year.”

Right now, there’s no law in Kentucky that requires owners of animals seized in cruelty cases to pay for taking care of them while charges in the case are pending. In the end, the 2018 cat hoarding case cost taxpayers more than $100,000. Anita Spreitzer with Paws 4 the Cause said each animal rescued typically costs a shelter $250 to $300 in vet bills up front. And that’s if they’re relatively healthy. Then they still have to pay for their stays until they’re adopted.

“We took a case on last year where there were over 60 animals living outside of a home. The dogs had learned with the garbage on the property to burrow under mattresses and hide their puppies at night so the coyotes wouldn’t get to them. By the time we found out and could get to them, there were only 30 dogs left.”

Senate Bill 125 and House Bill 71 could change this. The pending legislation would allow judges in these cases to order the owner to pay the costs. Spreitzer said Kentucky should have had a bill like this years ago.

“This is what’s going on and we need help.”

Kentucky currently ranks 45th in the nation for worst animal protection laws, according to data from the Animal Legal Defense Fund.

Kentucky is in the bottom tier of states, joined by Alabama, Mississippi, Georgia, South Carolina and 10 others.

Other states are considered middle tier, that’s where we see neighboring states, like Ohio, West Virginia and Tennessee.

And top tier states include Maine, Illinois, Oregon and Florida. This means they have the strongest laws against animal cruelty.

Spreitzer said they are also in desperate need of animal fosters. She said since they’re seeing so many animals dumped, abandoned or seized, shelters are becoming overwhelmed and they need help.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wesley Morgan and Jordan Morgan.
Fmr. Kentucky state rep. says daughter killed in shooting
A 13-year-old girl has died after she collapsed at a Kentucky middle school.
Teen found unresponsive in Ky. middle school bathroom dies
Wesley Morgan and Jordan Morgan.
Investigation continues into death of fmr. lawmaker’s daughter in violent home invasion
Carter Whitaker, 68.
Ky. judge executive candidate accused of shooting someone
Lexington police are investigating after a body was found at an apartment complex.
Coroner releases new details about human remains found near dumpster in Lexington

Latest News

Kentucky lawmakers will soon be heading back to Frankfort as Tuesday marks the start of the new...
Ky. rabbi speaks to lawmakers who used anti-semitic phrase in committee meeting
Evidence of wrongdoing is what Eldahan’s office is now looking for through pay records for...
Grand jury issue could put two murder indictments in jeopardy in Scott & Bourbon Counties
Representatives Blanton and Jason Nemes say House Bill 313 would prevent organizations from...
House Judiciary committee discusses charitable bail bill
Governor Andy Beshear gave an update on COVID-19 cases.
Kentucky’s COVID-19 case positivity rate continues to drop