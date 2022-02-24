Ice causes slick roads, crashes across Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Officials reported multiple collisions Thursday morning across Lexington because of freezing rain and ice.

Drivers have dealt with backups primarily in the northbound lanes of I-75 near the I-64 split. At points, New Circle was also shut down near Versailles Road, Richmond Road, and Georgetown Road.

The city keeps an updated list of crashes and traffic impacts on its website.

City leaders say between midnight and 7:30 a.m. police reported 18 non-injury crashes. Between 5 a.m. and 7 a.m. officers say they worked at least seven injury crashes.

Mayor Linda Gorton urged everyone to use caution on the roads. “Winter isn’t finished with us yet,” she said. “Slow down and allow for some extra distance between your vehicle and the vehicle in front of you.”

We are expecting heavy rain later on Thursday and that could cause its own issues for drivers.

