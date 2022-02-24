Advertisement

Ice causes slick roads, crashes across Lexington

Overnight weather causing traffic impact in Lexington Thursday.
Overnight weather causing traffic impact in Lexington Thursday.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 8:41 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Officials reported multiple collisions Thursday morning across Lexington because of freezing rain and ice.

Drivers have dealt with backups primarily in the northbound lanes of I-75 near the I-64 split. At points, New Circle was also shut down near Versailles Road, Richmond Road, and Georgetown Road.

The city keeps an updated list of crashes and traffic impacts on its website.

City leaders say between midnight and 7:30 a.m. police reported 18 non-injury crashes. Between 5 a.m. and 7 a.m. officers say they worked at least seven injury crashes.

Mayor Linda Gorton urged everyone to use caution on the roads. “Winter isn’t finished with us yet,” she said. “Slow down and allow for some extra distance between your vehicle and the vehicle in front of you.”

We are expecting heavy rain later on Thursday and that could cause its own issues for drivers.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wesley Morgan and Jordan Morgan.
Investigation continues into death of fmr. lawmaker’s daughter in violent home invasion
Lexington police are investigating after a body was found at an apartment complex.
Coroner releases new details about human remains found near dumpster in Lexington
Wesley Morgan and Jordan Morgan.
Fmr. Kentucky state rep. says daughter killed in shooting
A 13-year-old girl has died after she collapsed at a Kentucky middle school.
Teen found unresponsive in Ky. middle school bathroom dies
The extra money you’ve been making on third-party marketplace apps like Amazon, eBay, Etsy or...
New tax law requires third-party sellers to pay taxes on earnings over $600

Latest News

Rounds of heavy rain will come our way
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Rounds of heavy rain will continue today
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Heavy rain returns to Kentucky
Kentucky lawmakers will soon be heading back to Frankfort as Tuesday marks the start of the new...
Ky. rabbi speaks to lawmakers who used anti-semitic phrase in committee meeting
Kentucky currently ranks 45th in the nation for worst animal protection laws, according to data...
Bills would make seized animal owners pay for their care, saving shelters and tax payers hundreds of thousands of dollars