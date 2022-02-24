Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Heavy rain returns to Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Rounds of heavy rain will be passing through the region again today.

We’ll continue tracking loads of rain moving across Kentucky. Parts of our region will likely see an additional 1″-3″ of total rainfall accumulation. Keep in mind that this is going on top of what we’ve already picked up. Local high water issues are possible.

Most of this round should be gone by mid-morning Friday. The only thing left in the tank will be the colder temperatures.

Take care of each other!

