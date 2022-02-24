Advertisement

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Heavy rain returns to Kentucky

FastCast - early morning
By Jim Caldwell
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 5:43 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Rounds of heavy rain will be passing through the region again today.

We’ll continue tracking loads of rain moving across Kentucky. Parts of our region will likely see an additional 1″-3″ of total rainfall accumulation. Keep in mind that this is going on top of what we’ve already picked up. Local high water issues are possible.

Most of this round should be gone by mid-morning Friday. The only thing left in the tank will be the colder temperatures.

Take care of each other!

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wesley Morgan and Jordan Morgan.
Investigation continues into death of fmr. lawmaker’s daughter in violent home invasion
Lexington police are investigating after a body was found at an apartment complex.
Coroner releases new details about human remains found near dumpster in Lexington
Wesley Morgan and Jordan Morgan.
Fmr. Kentucky state rep. says daughter killed in shooting
A 13-year-old girl has died after she collapsed at a Kentucky middle school.
Teen found unresponsive in Ky. middle school bathroom dies
The extra money you’ve been making on third-party marketplace apps like Amazon, eBay, Etsy or...
New tax law requires third-party sellers to pay taxes on earnings over $600

Latest News

Rounds of heavy rain will come our way
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
rain
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Heavy Rain and a Wintry Mix
The next round of showers will arrive tonight
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Rounds of heavy rain will continue
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Briefly calm before the next round