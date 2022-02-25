Chris Bailey’s Forecast | A Better Pattern Takes Shape

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As we get set to roll into the final weekend of February, things are trying to calm down a little bit. I know many of you are ready for that and your friendly weatherdude, who is also the President of #TeamSpring, is more than ready for it.

Our weather week has been as wild as advertised with Kentucky being hit by flooding, severe storms and even an ice storm in the past few days. Where do we go from here?

Let’s kick this party off by talking about what’s going on out there today. The heavy rains have tapered off and now we have colder winds blowing a few flurries and snow showers into the area. This action is a little more prominent across the eastern half of the state.

Temps today stay in the 30s with winds making it feel like the 20s.

Saturday looks much better with a mix of sun and clouds and temps hitting the 40s.

A 3rd system continues to work across the Tennessee Valley Saturday night and early Sunday. This may bring a little light rain or light snow to the far south and southeast.

Some light accumulations will be possible with this system.

Outside of that, temps look great with highs reaching the upper 40s to low 50s for many. Temps turn much milder into next week.

