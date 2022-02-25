Kentucky COVID-19 case positivity rate drops below 10%

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear gave an update on COVID-19 cases.

Governor Beshear reported 2,202 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the state total to 1,274,681 cases. As of Friday, 1,148 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 223 are in the ICU, and 119 are on ventilators.

The governor said the state’s positivity rate has now dropped below 10 percent at 9.85%. Of Friday’s new cases, 545 are in kids 18 or younger.

There were 38 new COVID-19 related deaths reported on Friday. That brings the state total to 13,758.

