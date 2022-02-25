Advertisement

Kentucky Newsmakers 2/27: Betsy Johnson, Nancy Galvagni & Sheila Schuster.

Kentucky Newsmakers 2/27: Betsy Johnson, Nancy Galvagni & Sheila Schuster
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 3:43 PM EST
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On the latest episode of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks with Betsy Johnson with Kentucky Association of Healthcare Facilities; Nancy Galvagni of the Kentucky Hospital Association; Sheila Schuster, Mental Health Advocate.

As COVID-19 numbers improve, there’s hope again that the pandemic is about to be a smaller part of our lives. However, the more than 13,000 deaths so far in Kentucky and fallout, including healthcare workers leaving their jobs, are sobering reminders of what we’ve been dealing with.

The pandemic also revealed other challenges for healthcare: strained hospitals, hard-hit nursing homes that had to make major changes and a mental health toll that is slowly being revealed.

As we continue to look at issues being debated in the General Assembly, health care officials say they also have concerns about ambulance service in the state and claim people often have agonizing long waits to be transferred in non-emergency situations.

Kristen Kennedy also will have a look inside Wild Health, the Kentucky company that rose to prominence during the COVID-19 pandemic.

